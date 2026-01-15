Evan Roos signs contract extension with Stormers: ‘I could not be happier’

Coach John Dobson said he was thrilled with the player's decision to stay in the Cape.

Springbok loose forward Evan Roos will continue to play his rugby for the Stormers until at least 2028.

This was confirmed by the union on Thursday morning, following the player signing a contract extension.

Roos, who features mainly at No 8 and has also won a handful of Bok caps, has been playing for the Stormers since 2020.

He said it was an easy decision to continue wearing the blue and white hoops of the Stormers and Western Province.

“I could not be happier to be extending with this team. Cape Town is home and I have a fantastic support base here, not to mention the fans and the incredible set-up we have with a strong squad and world-class coaches,” said Roos, 25.

“I know that the best is yet to come from this team and I’m just really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together going forward.”

‘Yet to see best of him’

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that it is hugely encouraging to see a player of Roos’ calibre commit himself to the union’s project.

“Evan made such a huge impact for us at a very young age, it is hard to believe he is still only 25,” said the coach.

“This extension means that we have him here for the prime of his career and I’m convinced we are yet to see the best of him in our jersey.

“He is a player who has such incredible natural ability and would fit in well at any club in the world. But what is perhaps more impressive is the way he carries himself around his teammates. There are few players as committed to the cause as Evan and we are thrilled to have him stay with us.”

The Stormers are next in action in a Champions Cup match against Leicester in Cape Town on Saturday.