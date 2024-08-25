‘Boks in good space,’ says Stick ahead of All Blacks Tests

The world champions could surprise with their choice of loosehead prop this coming weekend, with rookie Gerhard Steenekamp tipped to start at Ellis Park.

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp could be a surprise pick to start at loosehead prop for the Boks against the All Blacks this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Image

Having set themselves up nicely in the Rugby Championship with two wins in Australia and a haul of 10 log points, the Springboks will have only one thing on their minds when they face the All Blacks in the first of two Tests in South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday: Win at all costs.

After two rounds of action in the Rugby Championship, the world champions lead the way with 10 points, having won in Brisbane and Perth, and they’re followed on the table by the All Blacks with five points.

Argentina are third with four points, and Australia fourth, with no points so far.

All Blacks’ good record in Joburg

A slip up by the Boks, at a venue where the New Zealanders have won many Tests, including on their last visit to Joburg in 2022 (35-23), as well as in 2015 (27-20) and in 2013 (38-27), will put Scott Robertson’s side right back in the chase for the championship title this season.

But the Boks are in a good space, having done the business in Australia and plenty options available to coach Rassie Erasmus this week.

Several World Cup winners are available again after missing the action for various reasons so far this season, while the emergence, and form, of men such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje and Gerhard Steenekamp, mean the Boks can go into this week’s 107th meeting between the great rivals with a lot of confidence.

And assistant coach Mzwandile Stick admitted as much late last week when the Boks gathered in Joburg to kick off their preparations for this weekend’s match, having enjoyed a few days off after their trip to Australia.

‘These are the moments we live for’

“As a team we are in a good space,” Stick told the sarugby website. “The guys are fresh and the energy in the group is great (after having a few days off).”

Reflecting on the position the Boks find themselves in, Stick added: “If you had asked us at the beginning of the season if we thought it was possible to get 10 points against Australia at home, we would have probably said you are joking because it’s always tough against them Down Under.

“It was very positive for us as a team, but we are now facing a different challenge.

“The All Blacks have been one of the best teams for a while now but these are the moments we live for.”

Erasmus will name his lineup for the Test on Saturday on Tuesday and rumours are Steenekamp could start at loosehead prop, with Ox Nche on the bench.

Also, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is likely to stay at flyhalf, while there are indications Pieter-Steph du Toit could move back to lock, where he played in Brisbane, with Ben-Jason Dixon at blindside flank.