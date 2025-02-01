Ireland start Six Nations title defence with England win

Ireland’s lock Tadhg Beirne celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, on February 1, 2025. Picture: Paul Faith / AFP.

Ireland had to come from behind as they launched their bid for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title with a hard-fought 27-22 win over England in Dublin on Saturday.

The reigning champions were 10-5 behind at half-time at Lansdowne Road. But tries from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan saw Ireland into a seemingly commanding 27-10 lead before Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman went over for England late in the game.

This bonus-point victory was an ideal way for Ireland to mark interim coach Simon Easterby’s first game in charge, with Andy Farrell now seconded to the British and Irish Lions.

By contrast, the result meant England — who haven’t finished higher than third since they last won the Six Nations in 2020 — were beaten in their first Test under new captain Maro Itoje.

England lost seven out of 12 Tests in 2024 but were the only side to beat Ireland in last year’s Six Nations.

Steve Borthwick’s men took a ninth-minute lead on Saturday when Henry Slade chipped ahead for left wing Cadan Murley to score a try on Test debut.

Marcus Smith, preferred to Fin Smith at fly-half, converted from wide out to leave England 7-0 ahead.

Ireland, however, then laid siege to England’s line with hooker Ronan Kelleher powering over following a close-range tap-penalty, only for his try to be disallowed because Beirne had illegally held Itoje at the ruck.

England, with twins Ben and Tom Curry starting a Test together for the first time as they flanked No.8 Ben Earl in the back row, were looking to run Ireland off their fet.

Their plans were disrupted, however, when Marcus Smith was yellow-carded after infringing near his own line in the 25th minute.

Ireland strike back

Ireland eventually made their pressure count shortly before Smith’s return when wing James Lowe held off Alex Mitchell and found Jamison Gibson-Park, with the influential scrum-half stepping inside England full-back Freddie Steward and diving over for a try.

Sam Prendergast, the 21-year-old Ireland fly-half, missed a seemingly routine conversion and his error was compounded when the returning Marcus Smith landed a simple penalty with the last kick of the half to give England a 10-5 lead at the break.

Ireland, however, drew level when after some 10 minutes deep in England territory, powerhouse centre Bundee Aki beat his nearest defender and took two more over the line with him for a try.

Prendergast, however, again missed the conversion before his penalty success.

Then came the clinching score, Lowe surging through a gap before, with options on either side, releasing Beirne for a try.

Replacement forward Sheehan then initiated a move that ended with him stretching over for a try after more good work by Lowe, with replacement fly-half Jack Crowley adding the conversion.

There was still time for England to score two more tries but they were too late to change the outcome.

England next face France, fresh from thrashing Wales 43-0, at Twickenham next Saturday while, 24 hours later, Ireland are away to a Scotland side looking to back-up their 31-19 defeat of Italy.