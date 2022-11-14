Feinberg-Mngomezulu handed SA ‘A’ team’s No 10 jersey for Bristol match

Sports Reporter

South Africa ‘A’ head coach Mzwandile Stick has made five changes to his starting team to face the Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday, including picking Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Marco van Staden to start in a squad that features 12 capped Springboks.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu joined the SA ‘A’ team in Bristol on Sunday after spending the last two weeks with the Boks in Dublin and Toulon, while Van Staden joined the SA ‘A’ team after being ruled out of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s original 35-man travelling squad due to a rib injury.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu replaces Johan Goosen at flyhalf in a new halfback pairing with Grant Williams, while the only other change among the backs is at fullback, where Gianni Lombard takes over from Aphelele Fassi, who injured an ankle in the team’s 28-14 defeat against Munster last Thursday.

The changes in the forward pack are at hooker, where Andre-Hugo Venter is named in place of Joseph Dweba, who is on standby for the Springbok squad, with Van Staden replacing Phepsi Buthelezi at flank.

Stick opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the bench, where JJ Kotze (hooker), Mornay Smith, Simphiwe Matanzima (both props), Dan du Preez (utility forward), Sikhumbuzo Notshe, and Buthelezi (both loose forwards) will provide cover, with Sanele Nohamba and Goosen (utility backs).

“It was always our intention to give everyone in the squad game time on this tour to assess our player resources and see what the players have to offer at this level,” said Stick.

“This week we will hand a few different players starting berths as the demands are different on players from the starting team and the bench.”

South Africa ‘A’ team to face Bristol:

Gianni Lombard, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Henco van Wyk, Cornal Hendricks, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Grant Williams, Jean-Luc du Preez, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins, Thomas du Toit* (capt), Andre-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: JJ Kotze, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi, Sanele Nohamba, Johan Goosen