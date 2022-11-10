South Africa A stunned by Munster in Cork

Ross Roche

The South African A team were stunned by a powerful performance by hosts Munster, as they fell to a 28-14 (halftime 21-7) defeat in their end-of-year-tour midweek match at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday night.

Munster were superb in the first half, powering into a strong lead at the break, and despite an improved second half performance from the SA A team, the home side managed to defend their line well in the closing stages to seal an impressive victory in the end.

Munster get off to a great start in the match as from an early attacking lineout they attack, spreading the ball quickly to right wing Shane Daly to run in to score in the corner, with flyhalf Ben Healy converting for a 7-0 lead after five minutes.

The SA A team then hit back in the 14th minute, as from a scrum on the Munster 5m they attacked one way and back the other, with a good long pass from flyhalf Johan Goosen to fullback Aphelele Fassi giving him space to get in at the corner, with Goosen’s conversion bringing the scores level.

Munster were however shading most of the play and were back in front in the 29th minute, after earning a number of penalties, they went for touch each time and were finally rewarded as they spread the ball to left wing Simon Zebo to go in, with Healy’s extras putting them 14-7 ahead.

In the 39th minute Munster were in for their third try, as they set up a lineout deep in the SA A 22m, got the maul rolling and powered over, with hooker Diamurd Barron dotting it down, while Healy continued his perfect night with the boot to give them a 21-7 lead.

The SA A team then had a few late penalties, in the half, setting up lineouts deep in Munster’s 22m, but they eventually dropped the ball and Munster cleared.

Fast second half start

The hosts then started the second half like they did the first as they made their way into the SA A 22m, Healy put a superb grubber over the try line and fullback Mike Haley ran in to dive on the ball, with the conversion moving them into a big 28-7 lead.

The SA A team then enjoyed their best period of the game as they dominated the next 20 minutes, but were kept out by superb Munster defence for most of it.

However multiple penalties eventually led to Munster’s replacement prop Liam O’Connor being yellow carded in the 61st minute after a scrum penalty on their 5m line.

The SA A team then chose to scrum again, powering the Munster pack backwards, with replacement loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe picking up the ball and forcing his way over.

Replacement flyhalf Gianni Lombard then popped over the conversion to bring the SA A side back into the game after 63 minutes, however it proved to be the final points of the game as it remained scoreless in the closing quarter to hand Munster a fantastic win.

Scorers

Munster: Tries – Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmurd Barron, Mike Haley; Conversions – Ben Healy (4)

South Africa A: Tries – Aphelele Fassi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe; Conversions: Johan Goosen, Gianni Lombard