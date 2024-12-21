Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s focus is on the Stormers, not Boks

It has been a breakout season on the international front for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, but his full focus is on helping the Stormers going forward.

Springbok and Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in action against the All Blacks, is now focused on helping his franchise over the coming months. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Exciting rising Springbok talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is firmly focused on the task at hand, trying to dig the Stormers out of a big hole, as they prepare to host the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

It has been a breakout season on the international front for the young utility back, after making his Springbok debut in June, with him going on to feature for much of their Incoming Tour and Rugby Championship campaigns.

However he suffered a knee injury against the All Blacks in September and that ruled him out of the remainder of the international season.

Stormers recovery

Despite that disappointment Feinberg-Mngomezulu is grateful for the experience he has had on the international front, but is only thinking about helping the Stormers recover from their poor start to the URC.

“For any player, franchise rugby is the step to international rugby, the route to take to being who you are,” explained Feinberg-Mngomezulu at a Stormers press conference earlier in the week.

“So I don’t take for granted any moment I have here, and I know this is a stepping stone to becoming a better player. Right now the focus is on the Stormers. I’m just working hard here and trying to do my job correctly, and if I do that hopefully there will be some positive outcomes.

“The national team isn’t something you consciously think about when you’re in the setup here. But just executing your individual roles properly and helping the team get results will set you up for your journey.

“For now we just want to put our best foot forward in the URC and let the rest take care of itself. The international window is six or seven months away, a long time. Two good wins for us in the next two weeks and it will be a very different story.”

Return from injury

Feinberg-Mngomezulu made his return from injury during their URC loss against the Sharks at the end of November, but went off with concussion after a heavy collision in the first half which ruled him out of their two Champions Cup matches.

He is thus looking forward to the Lions match and trying to get in a good run of games over the coming few months.

“It been a bit of a trend that every time I feel I am getting momentum something happens to halt that momentum but the rehab has all gone according to plan and hopefully I will be able to help the team by getting some points at the weekend,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“I am never happy after a loss, but I was happy just to have played in the Sharks game. I have been looking forward to this game keenly since the concussion.

“It has just been a case of refocusing and getting into the mix with the group. A break is never nice but it gave me a chance to strengthen myself in areas that needed it.”