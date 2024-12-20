Stormers ready to remind SA about their ability, says Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The Stormers have lost their last four straight games in all competitions and are desperate to get back to winning ways against the Lions.

After a difficult start to the United Rugby Championship (URC) season, utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says the Stormers are eager to remind South Africa that they are a top team when they host the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers have won just two of their six URC games this season which leaves them down in 13th place on the log, and they know that another loss against the Lions will put them even further into the mire.

They have lost their last four straight games in all competitions and with a second local derby against a potentially Springbok laden Sharks team a week later, they will be desperate to get back to winning ways and build some momentum into that clash.

Pressure game

“We are excited, we all know how important this game is. There is big pressure but it is a nice pressure to have to go and win a game in front of the faithful and remind South Africa that we are still a top team,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“For us there is a big difference between internal pressure and external pressure. It is us who drive the standards in the group and that is the pressure that we feel.

“But since the first season in the URC we have never been the favourites, we have always been the underdogs, so what we are going through now is nothing new. If we listen to the external pressure and doubt ourselves we will do ourselves an injustice.

“We must just stick to our own standards and apply pressure on ourselves to perform. It is tough to lose games, no-one enjoys losing, but we also know that it is still early days in the URC season, and there are a lot of home fixtures to come.”

Small moments

Feinberg-Mngomezulu believes much of the team’s poor form has been down to losing the small moments in games and that is something they are looking to fix against the Lions, who he is expecting to push them all the way for the win.

“We are keeping things consistent. We are training properly and doing our preparations properly and we believe we have everything in place,” explained Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“The reason we have been losing is because we have been losing the small moments, the small battles. If we can start winning those moments and capitalising on them it will be a very different story.

“It is a South African derby, so we know them quite well and we know what to expect. I’m sure they will make plans for us and Saturday will be about who can stick to their plan or, when things go wrong, make a better one.”