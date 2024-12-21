Bulls hope to use Champions Cup lessons to beat Sharks

Director of Rugby Jake White admitted that the Bulls need to improve on the mistakes made in the Challenge Cup if they want to beat the Sharks.

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen and fullback Willie le Roux will aim to put in big performances in their URC match against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls are hoping to use the learnings they picked up in two Champions Cup defeats over the past two weekends, to help them get a win over a Springbok laden Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

The Pretoria side suffered two disappointing losses against top English sides, going down 27-5 against Saracens in London, before suffering a 30-21 defeat to Northampton Saints at Loftus over the past weekend.

Director of Rugby Jake White admitted that they needed to improve on the mistakes made in both those games, while also trying to control territory, possession, the set pieces, breakdown and contact areas against the Sharks.

Shake up

To do that they have made a bit of a shake up in their loose trio, with Cameron Hanekom shifting to openside flank, Elrigh Louw moving to eighthman and Cobus Wiese coming in at blindside, while keeping the same tight five in place.

“That is why we have picked the pack we have. I am hoping we will get a lot of returns at the scrums and lineouts. I am hoping that the players won’t make too many unforced errors in certain situations that they have in the last couple of games,” explained White.

“We just have to be patient, accurate and more importantly we have to try and be clear in what we want to achieve in the game.

“I am talking from a shape point of view. We mustn’t get ahead of ourselves. Because one lesson we have learnt in the last two weeks against really good sides, and the Sharks is loaded with Springboks, is that if you make mistakes, you will suffer consequences and have to play catch up rugby.

“So I am just hoping the learnings we got out of the last two weeks playing against really good and experienced teams is going to hold us in good stead against the Sharks.”

Few changes

The Bulls also made a few changes in the backline, where they have a new midfield duo with Harold Vorster and Steadman Gans combing at centre, while Canan Moodie shifts to the left wing and David Kriel misses out due to injury.

A big focus point for the Bulls will be finishing their chances, as being unable to take their opportunities against Saints over the past weekend ended up costing them dearly.

“We started slowly on the weekend. We had three chances in the first 12 minutes and didn’t take any of them,” said White.

“So we need to understand that against these good sides, especially when you play away form home, that if you don’t put them away when you can you allow them to grow another leg. That then becomes more and more difficult as the game goes on.”