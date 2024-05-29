Rugby

‘Now for the finishing touches,’ says Davids about Blitzboks’ turnaround

The SA Sevens team will want to leave Madrid with momentum and confidence behind them ahead of a crucial Olympics qualifier.

Selvyn Davids

Blitzboks playmaker Selvyn Davids says a big weekend lies ahead of the team in Madrid. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Blitzboks will be hoping to end the 2023/24 World Rugby Sevens Series on a high when they run out in the final tournament in Madrid this weekend.

It has been an up-and-down season for the SA Sevens team, with the side unable to reproduce the same kind of form that has seen several squads before them win titles and championships.

But there will be hope in the camp that things end well when they take on Ireland, New Zealand and Fiji in pool play in the series’ Grand Finale in Madrid this weekend.

‘Finishing touches’

Playmaker Selvyn Davids said Wednesday he was confident things would go well following the improved showing in the two most recent tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore.

“It is so close, I can feel it,” said Davids of the ultimate performance by the squad, last seen in the series opener in Dubai last December.

“We have really turned it around and now just need the finishing touches to justify the hard work that went into changing our season.

“We were so close in Singapore, where one poor decision cost us a top four position. We have trained well and there is massive confidence in what we want to get out of this tournament and the importance of leaving here with good momentum going into the Olympic repechage in Monaco after this.”

The Blitzboks’ improved performances of late coincided with Philip Snyman replacing Sandile Ndlovu as head coach and several other senior players being available again after time out of the Sevens game for various reasons.

Reward for the fans

Former captain Siviwe Soyizwapi is one such player and he echoed Davids’ comments.

“It was a tough season, and we did not represent our supporters the way we did in the past,” said Soyizwapi.
“Yet, they stuck with us, and we are grateful for that. This squad is capable enough to make sure their belief in us is rewarded.

“We have more than a tournament to play here. We need to get back to winning ways and the turnaround is not far off.

“The ways the guys prepared and the talent we have in the squad make me excited about this weekend.

“Yes, the format is tough and we need to show up match after match, but there is something special coming, I believe.”

Following the Madrid tournament the Blitzboks will head to Monaco for one last chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Blitzboks pool fixtures:

Friday, 31 May:
2.37pm: Ireland

Saturday 1 June:
12.44pm: New Zealand
3.49pm: Fiji

