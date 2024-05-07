Look who’s back: Senatla training again with the Stormers

The former Blitzboks star was a key member of the Stormers' URC-winning campaign two seasons ago.

Seabelo Senatla is back in training with the Stormers and racing to complete a remarkable return to the game.

Senatla took part in full training at the Stormers’ base in Bellville on Monday as the team prepared for the two-match URC tour of Wales and Ireland.

Car accident

The future of the 31-year-old’s rugby career has been up in the air since he was involved in a car accident in May 2023. He suffered severe nerve damage to his arm, not only ruling him out of last season’s playoffs, but putting his career under serious threat.

It is believed that, while Senatla is back in training, he is unlikely to see playing time this season and the Stormers are instead looking to get him back on the field in the next URC campaign.

Senatla was a core part of the Stormers’ URC-winning team, scoring nine tries in 17 appearances, starting in all three playoffs against Edinburgh, Ulster and the Bulls in Cape Town.

The former Blitzboks star looked set to continue that run in the 2022-23 season, but suffered a pectoral muscle injury in the opening game of the season against Connacht in Stellenbosch that kept him out for four months.

Senatla made his return to the field in February 2023 and took back the No 11 jersey, making eight starts, before his season ended in a car crash on the eve of the URC playoffs.

