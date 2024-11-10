Five things to look out for when Scots host Boks at Murrayfield

It promises to be a thrilling Test, the first after the teams' meeting at the World Cup in 2023.

Scotland host the world champion Springboks in a Test match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday, with kick-off at 6.10pm.

The Scots go into the game on the back of a 57-17 win against Fiji last weekend, while the Boks won five out of six games to clinch the recent Rugby Championship, that also includes Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

Here are five things to look out for in Sunday’s Test.

Changed Boks

It’s not an A-team and not quite a B-team either. But it is a Bok team that is very changed from the last time the world champions ran out in the Rugby Championship.

Some of the big-name players missing include Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende, while Aphelele Fassi, one of the Boks’ finds of the season, is also absent. There are also a few men missing through injury, including Frans Malherbe and Damian Willemse.

There are several new combinations, so it’s hardly a settled team, so it will be interesting to see how they perform against a Scotland who played together against Fiji last weekend.

Veterans

Willie le Roux will run out at fullback in his 98th Test, Lukhanyo Am is back in the midfield, in his preferred position of outside centre, while Makazole Mapimpi will wear his famous No 11 jumper. Handre Pollard, too, though not quite a veteran, is back at flyhalf after Manie Libbok started the last Test.

Do these men still have what it takes to be properly competitive at Test level?

Going for them though is their experience and having played in trying northern conditions several times before, so they may well end up leading the charge on Sunday.

Return of injured stars

There are only two men in the Bok matchday squad who are back in action after missing most of the Tests this season, namely Franco Mostert and RG Snyman, but both are key figures in the set-up.

The Boks had to rely on seasoned campaigner Eben Etzebeth and Test rookie Ruan Nortje in the second row for the bulk of the Rugby Championship, but now, at least, coach Rassie Erasmus has a few options at lock, even though Nortje has now picked up an injury.

Both Mostert, a real work horse, and Snyman, a powerful ball-carrier, are two-time World Cup winners, so should add plenty of oomph to the Bok side.

Franco Mostert is back in the Bok team after a lengthy absence, while Vincent Koch will be a member of the “Bomb Squad’. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Scottish danger men

Gregor Townsend’s team will do well to match the Boks for physicality and depth of talent, but they do possess a few high-quality players who’re sure to keep the Bok defence on their toes and who the visitors will have to keep a close eye on.

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are a dangerous midfield pairing, while Finn Russell is regarded one of the best attacking No 10s in the game. And, let’s not forget former SA Varsity Cup star Duhan van der Merwe on the wing.

If they’re able to win enough quality ball up front, the Boks could be in for a long 80 minutes.

‘Bomb Squad’

Erasmus has opted to go into the game with arguably the most potent Bok bench ever put together, including Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wise, of the forwards, and just Grant Williams, for the backs.

Of course, it’s again a huge gamble by Erasmus and the Boks to have just one back among the substitutes, but it’s a decision that’s worked before and we’ve all seen Williams can play anywhere in the backs. Le Roux, too, covers multiple positions as do Canan Moodie, Am, Pollard, Kwagga Smith and several of the forwards.

TEAMS

Scotland: Tom Jordan; Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman. Bench: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar Mills, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (c), Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Grant Williams