Jones hat-trick secures Scots opening Six Nations win over Italy

The Scots are at home to two-time defending champions Ireland next weekend.

Scotland’s centre Huw Jones (R) is tackled as he runs with the ball to score a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 1, 2025. Picture: Andy Buchanan / AFP.

A hat-trick of tries by Huw Jones inspired Scotland to a 31-19 victory over Italy in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Two of Jones’s tries in the second-half secured the hosts victory — with a bonus point to boot — after Italy had battled back from 14-0 down to level at 19-19.

The Scots are at home to two-time defending champions Ireland next weekend, whilst Italy host a Wales side nursing their wounds after a 43-0 thrashing by France.

Co-skipper Rory Darge got the Scots on the board in the fourth minute with his sixth try in his 26th Test — his fellow captain Finn Russell converted for 7-0.

Five minutes later the Scots were over again as Duhan van der Merwe selflessly fed Jones who finished off a move started by Jamie Ritchie — Russell converted for 14-0.

Two penalties from Tommaso Allan reduced the lead to eight points.

The Scots were far more incisive in terms of building attacks, Italy captain Michele Lamaro forcing a knock-on from Russell yards from the line prevented a third try.

Pressure paying off

However, their pressure paid off, scrum-half Ben White raising his arm in celebration after he went over, hooker Dave Cherry’s sublime offload setting it up.

Cherry, previously best known in his Test career for being ruled out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup after falling down the stairs at the team hotel, earned a kiss on his bald pate from White in appreciation.

Russell missed with the conversion to leave the hosts 19-6 in front.

The Scots were denied a fourth try as Paolo Garbisi won a penalty for Italy deep inside his 22 which prompted Scots head coach Gregor Townsend to hit the wall of the coaches booth in frustration.

That allowed the visitors to breathe a little, and Allan’s unerring boot added three points to their tally shortly before half-time to send them in 19-9 behind.

Allan kept the Italians in the match with a penalty early in the second-half to put them just a converted try behind.

They secured that shortly afterwards as the worst side of Russell materialised, a telegraphed pass picked off by Juan Ignacio Brex, who galloped half the length of the pitch to touch down under the posts.

Allan converted for 19-19.

The Italians tails were up and their defence turned the ball over after the Scots had gone for touch rather than an easy three points.

The Scots got their noses back in front, though, thanks to a piece of individual brilliance from Darcy Graham.

The wing danced his way past several Italians from deep inside his half and then passed to the charging Jones, who ran in unopposed — Russell converted for 26-19.

Jones had his hat-trick in the 67th minute, stepping inside Paolo Garbisi and breaking Danilo Fischetti’s tackle to force his way over the line.

Russell’s conversion drifted wide but the hosts had a 12 point lead with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Italians pressed and had a succession of penalties but the Scots held out for a victory they just about deserved, their eighth win in their last nine Tests.

