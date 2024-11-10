‘We can’t take them lightly,’ says Etzebeth about Boks’ Scottish challenge

The lock will be leading the Boks for the 14th time, with regular captain Siya Kolisi playing off the bench in what many are terming the ‘nuclear squad’.

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth says his team will not be taking Scotland lightly, when the number one ranked Boks take on the seventh ranked Scots in their end-of-year-tour match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday (6:10pm).

A much-changed Bok side, from their last outing against Argentina in Mbombela, is still considered heavy favourites for the match, but Etzebeth cautioned about being too confident due to Scotland’s showing in the Six Nations and their United Rugby Championship franchises form.

“We know Scotland is a good team. They had a few good results in the Six Nations. Their teams in the URC are doing quite well. So they keep improving every year becoming a better team. We know we can’t take them lightly,” said Etzebeth.

“We have prepared fully for them and we know this match is going to be a massive challenge for us in all areas of the game. Their kicking game will be a big challenge with the rules changing a bit and we always know their forwards will be up for it.

“They always have good plans come lineout and scrum time. They also have a few South Africans in their ranks who will give them some insight into our camp. So it is going to be a good challenge for us.”

The ‘nuclear squad’

The much talked about 7-1 bench split of forward to backs will likely see the Boks release the ‘nuclear squad’ early in the second half, and many believe Scotland won’t be able to handle what is being called the strongest bench in world rugby.

Etzebeth however admits that the Boks still have to play well, and that the hosts have a good bench of their own, and that the platform will have to be laid by the forwards first up.

“On paper we have a good bench, but games are not won on paper. Scotland also have a quality bench who’ll also want to make a big impact, so we don’t read too much into that sentiment (that it’s one of the best benches).”

“Everything starts with the forwards except for the restarts, and most matches these days are won and lost up front. We have great respect for Scotland as a team and their forward pack, so we have to be at our best to beat them.”

Asked whether Scotland has a realistic chance against the Boks, with them having not beaten them since 2010, which is eight straight loss, four of them coming in Edinburgh, Etzebeth said that they pay them the same respect as any other top team in world rugby.

“We consider them as one of the top nations in world rugby, just as we see the likes of Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and England. So they are right up there for us. We know it will be a physical encounter, and over and above that, it’s always tough playing at Murrayfield,” said Etzebeth.

“It is an incredible place to play rugby. Personally, it is one of my favourite grounds, but it’s going to be an epic encounter, and we’re looking forward to it.”