Former Wallabies star backs Boks’ 7-1 bench

“People are only complaining because it worked. If it backfired, nobody would be saying it’s against the spirit of the game."

Former Wallabies speedster Drew Mitchell has fired back at the outcry against the Springboks fielding a 7-1 split between forwards and backs at Twickenham.

The Springboks have come under fire from all angles after the world champions made a late change to their matchday lineup that faced the All Blacks in the World Cup warm-up, to include an extra replacement forward.

Kwagga Smith in for Willie le Roux

After Willie le Roux was forced to withdraw from the match due to a strain, the Bok brains trust decided to replace the fullback with loose forward Kwagga Smith on the bench, which resulted in a 7-1 split. Veteran scrumhalf Cobus Reinach was the only backline replacement.

The gamble paid off, as the Springboks steamrolled New Zealand to hand the All Blacks the biggest defeat in their history. However, it has also resulted in an uproar, with calls for World Rugby to limit the number of substitutions that a team can make.

In a social media post, Mitchell, who won 71 caps for the Wallabies between 2005 and 2016, came out in support of the Springboks.

“I can’t understand the uproar over the Springboks’ 7-1 bench,” Mitchell posted.

“People are only complaining because it worked. If it backfired, nobody would be saying it’s against the spirit of the game.

“You play to your strengths, SA did that. Find a way to beat it, not complain.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.