Four SA players included in English Premiership Team of the Season

Two World Cup winners from South Africa make the side, which also includes five Northampton Saints players.

Despite being red-carded in his final match for Leicester Tigers last weekend, and subsequently being handed a six-match ban, Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese is one of four South Africans included in the English Premiership’s Team of the Season.

Wiese, who will move to Japan next season, heard on Thursday he will miss six Test matches this season because of the ban, following his red-carding for a dangerous tackle in the match against Exeter at the weekend.

Wiese and Du Toit

The big No 8 though, who won the World Cup with the Springboks in France last season, has enjoyed another stellar campaign with the Tigers at wins his place in the form team of the season at eighthman.

Another World Cup winner, from the 2019 squad, Thomas du Toit, also cracks the team, following his move from the Sharks to Bath Rugby, who finished second on the points table after the regular season.

The big tighthead has, like Wiese, enjoyed a very good first season in England, playing under former Bulls and Bok assistant coach Johann van Graan.

Backline stars

Tyrone Green of Harlequins. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Two backline players from South Africa also make the select XV.

Former Lions wing and fullback Tyrone Green, who now plays for Harlequins, wins his place at the back in the No 15 jersey, while former Sharks and Cheetahs man, centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg from the Bristol Bears was considered the best inside centre in the Premiership.

Top of the table Northampton Saints provide five players to the “Best XV”.

Premiership Team of the Season:

Tyrone Green (Harlequins), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Ben Earl (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Alex Coles Northampton Saints), Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), Thomas du Toit (Bath Rugby), Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints), Fin Baxter (Harlequins)