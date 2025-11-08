Rugby

France v South Africa in Paris — LIVE

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

8 November 2025

08:11 pm

Boks captain Siya Kolisi will win a 100th cap this weekend.

Springbok team to play France

The South African rugby team pose for a photograph ahead of their Test against France. Picture: Franco Arland/Gallo Images

France host South Africa in Paris on Saturday night (10.10pm), with the world champions looking for their second win of their European tour this November.

The Boks beat Japan last weekend and still play Italy, Ireland and Wales.

Captain Siya Kolisi will earn a 100th Test cap on Saturday, as he leads a team that includes Damian Willemse at fullback, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf and Boan Venter at loosehead prop.

Below is The Citizen’s coverage of the match from Stade de France.

France v SA — LIVE UPDATES

Live updates from the Test in Paris will appear below. For latest posts please refresh.

TEAMS

France: Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 12 Gaël Fickou (c), 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 8 Mickaël Guillard, 7 Paul Boudehent, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 5 Emmanuel Meafou, 4 Thibaud Flament, 3 Régis Montagne, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Baptiste Erdocio. Bench: 16 Guillaume Cramont, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifénua, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Nicolas Depoortere

SA: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter. Bench: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Ruan Nortje, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.

