Springbok player ratings from 32-17 win against France

The Boks scored four tries to the two by France to win a pulsating Test match in Paris.

South Africa beat France 32-17 in Paris on Saturday to stay unbeaten on their five-match European tour.

They beat Japan last weekend and still face Italy, Ireland and Wales.

The Boks changed sides 13-14 down on Saturday, but scored three second half tries to silence the Stade de France.

This is how The Citizen rated the Springbok players, out of 10.

Damian Willemse 6: He was solid for the most part, did some good things and made a few blunders. No real chances to show off his attacking skills. Left the action in the 56th minute.

Cheslin Kolbe 7: He was good in the air and looked dangerous in space with the few chances he got. Also put in a few strong tackles.

Jesse Kriel 6: He got better as the game went on after a fairly quiet first half. He put in a number of good tackles and got stuck in at the rucks and mauls.

Damian de Allende 7: He made a number of strong, hard carries and also worked hard off the ball at the rucks and mauls. Left the action in the 48th minute.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 6: He was caught out in defence for one of France’s tries, but turned things around with a few important tackles and he was again good in the air.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7: He scored a wonderful try and worked hard, chasing his own kicks. Also tackled well. Kicking, at goal and out of hand, was up and down. Another busy, all-action outing.

Cobus Reinach 7: His kicking and service was decent, while his dart into space, and chip and chase resulted in a crucial try, which was excellently taken. Off in the 60th minute.

Cobus Reinach scores the Boks’ first try on the night. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jasper Wiese 8: He made a number of good carries, showing no respect for his body and worked hard all over the field. Put in some big tackles. Has become a real presence for the Boks.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: He got better as the game went on, standing out in the lineouts, making numerous tackles and carrying regularly. Put in a number of tackles.

Siya Kolisi 6: The Bok skipper won a 100th cap, and like many of his teammates found the going tough in the first half. Left the action at half-time, after Lood de Jager’s red card. What a captain!

Lood de Jager 3: He missed 10 minutes of action after taking a knock to his head and then was red carded for a dangerous tackle/clean-out. Otherwise good in the lineouts.

Lood de Jager leaves the field after being shown a red card. Picture: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth 6: The enforcer enjoyed a quiet Test, failing to impose himself up front, though he did take a number of lineout throws. Left the action in the 48th minute.

Thomas du Toit 7: He scrummed well and was busy in the tight-loose, and also made a few important tackles. Left the action just after half-time.

Malcolm Marx 8: He made a quiet start, but was very involved later on, getting stuck in at the rucks and mauls and breakdowns. His lineout throwing was spot on.

Boan Venter 7: He was excellent in the scrums in the early stages and looked to impose himself in the loose, but removed from the action as early as the 31st minute.

Bench

Johan Grobbelaar N/A: Only came on in 78th minute.

Gerhard Steenekamp 7: Came on as early as the 31st minute and scrummed well, winning a penalty or two, and giving one away.

Wilco Louw 8: The Bok scrum dominated as the game went on, in no small part to the big tighthead who entered in the 48th minute.

RG Snyman 8: He made a big impact from the 48th minute, carrying well and often, made offloads and tackles and won lineouts.

Ruan Nortje 8: He made an impact for De Jager (HIA) early on and later again as a permanent replacement, getting stuck in at lineout time and in general play.

Andre Esterhuizen 8: He came on in the 48th minute and swapped between flank and centre, with the Boks down to 14 men. He scored a great try from a lineout drive.

Grant Williams 8: He came on in the 60th minute and was just what the Boks needed as they slowly got on top. His darting run for a try turned the game in the Boks’ favour. Brilliant.

Manie Libbok 7: Played the last 24 minutes; his passing was generally spot on, he had a kick charged down, while he played his part in Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s try.