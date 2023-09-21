Not do-or-die, but Steyn says Boks can gain momentum against Ireland

Springbok players during their game against Romania at the Rugby World Cup last week. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok legend and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Frans Steyn says a win for the Springboks against Ireland in Paris on Saturday will give them another confidence boost, but a loss won’t be the end of the world.

Both the Boks and Ireland are undefeated, having played two games each so far at the Rugby World Cup. Saturday’s game is vital for the aspirations of both nations to finish on top of the pool standings.

For Ireland, the match will test their credentials as serious contenders for the Webb Ellis Cup, a title they are desperate to win after previous struggles in the tournament.

The Springboks know that the World Cup is not won in the pool stages, and the match is not a do-or-die affair for them.

Steyn, however, noted the importance of getting a positive result to keep their momentum going.

“I think it’s important to win, just to keep the confidence up … especially with the playoffs not too far away,” said Steyn.

“The other side is it won’t be the end of the tournament for the Boks (if they lose).”

After this weekend’s match the Boks play Tonga in their final pool match, while Ireland face Scotland.

“The Boks had Scotland earlier on, which is a tougher match than what Ireland had. They had the easier games against Romania and Tonga, so it’s definitely better for the Boks leading into this match on Saturday…they had that real tester against Scotland,” Steyn said.

In-form Boks

The Springboks lost to Ireland 19-16 last year in Dublin and have not beaten them since 2016. Under Andy Farrell, the Irish have been one of the best teams in Test rugby in recent years and they will present a tough challenge for the Boks.

Steyn is nonetheless backing the Boks’ strengths to carry them over the line.

“I think it’s going to be a close one. Scoreboard pressure will be important; it plays tricks on your mind, and mistakes can creep in,” he said.

“What makes the Boks strong is their defence, the kicking game and the set pieces. Everybody is talking about Ireland being strong, but I think the Boks have had a great build-up leading into the World Cup.”

Frans Steyn in action for the Springboks against Argentina during a Rugby Championship match in Durban last year. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

While the Bok team for Saturday has a heavy forwards influence, with a seven-one split on the bench, Steyn would love to see the backline see plenty of ball.

“We have so many stars with X-factor in that backline. As we saw on Sunday (against Romania), they made so many plays and I would think the team will want to give them lots of ball,” said the former Sharks and Cheetahs back.

“If you get the ball to them, more often than not they will make something happen.”