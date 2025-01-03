Rugby

New laws to be implemented in Champions, Challenge Cup

All five SA teams involved in the Europe-based competitions will be in action next weekend.

Willie le Roux

Willie le Roux of the Bulls. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Four new laws, implemented by World Rugby from the start of this year, will be used in the two Europe-based cup competitions from next week.

The Champions and Challenge Cup competitions, which involve the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers and Cheetahs, will feature the law amendments to “promote speed, space, and contest to enhance fan and player experiences”, according to tournament organisers.

The new laws were trialed during 2024.

The following four World Rugby Global Law Trials will be implemented for Rounds 3 and 4 of the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions:

  1. 60-second conversion limit to align with penalties and improve game pace, which will be managed by a shot clock (where possible).
  2. 30-second setup for lineouts will match time for scrums, reducing downtime – which will be managed on-field by the match officials.
  3. Play-on rule in uncontested lineouts when the throw is not straight.
  4. Scrum-half protection during scrums, rucks and mauls.

In next weekend’s round three Champions Cup action, the Stormers and Sharks will host the Sale Sharks and Toulouse respectively, while the Bulls are away to Castres.

In the second-tier Challenge Cup, the Lions will take on Montpellier in France, while the Cheetahs meet Zebra in Amsterdam.

Click here for more on the new laws.

Read more on these topics

Challenge Cup European Rugby Champions Cup

