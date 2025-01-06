Sharks to face French star as Champions Cup returns: All the SA fixtures

All five South African teams will be in action in either the Champions Cup or Challenge Cup competitions this weekend.

Andre Esterhuizen will miss Saturday’s Sharks match against Toulouse, but Lukhanyo Am is expected to be back in action. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

There is plenty of excitement about the fact 2024 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year and French captain Antoine Dupont will be in South Africa this week for Toulouse’s Champions Cup clash with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scrumhalf is considered by many observers to be the best rugby player in the world and will lead Toulouse’s charge in Durban on Saturday.

A star-studded Toulouse side are set to go up against an equally strong Sharks outfit when round three of the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions is played this weekend.

Dupont’s first outing in the south in eight years

The Sharks could welcome back Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi and Lukhanyo Am, to join the likes of Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Koch and Siya Kolisi in the Sharks team.

However, Aphelele Fassi and Andre Esterhuizen are almost sure to miss the game because of injury.

According to several news outlets, Dupont is set to play in the southern hemisphere for the first time in eight years this weekend.

SA Rugby magazine reported on Sunday that the French scrumhalf’s only outing below the equator was way back in 2017, when he came off the French bench in the 57th minute of the match against the Springboks at Kings Park to make his Test debut. France lost 37-15.

Toulouse rested several first-choice players, including Dupont, for their Top 14 match against La Rochelle, with the Champions Cup clash against the Sharks in mind.

In Cape Town this weekend, the Stormers will welcome the Sale Sharks, who have in their ranks all three Du Preez brothers, centre Robert and loose forwards Jean-Luc and Daniel.

The Bulls are away to French side Castres, in a 10pm kick-off on Saturday.

In the second tier Challenge Cup competition, the Lions are away to Montpellier on Saturday, while the Cheetahs welcome Zebre to their home base in Amsterdam, on Sunday.

All the teams have played two games so far. In the Champions Cup, the Sharks have won once, while the Bulls and Stormers have suffered two losses each.

In the Challenge Cup, the Lions and Cheetahs have each won one game from their two outings.

Fixtures

Champions Cup

Saturday: Stormers v Sale Sharks 3pm, Sharks v Toulouse 5.15pm, Castres v Bulls 10pm

Challenge Cup

Saturday: Montpellier v Lions 7.30pm

Sunday: Cheetahs v Zebre 3pm