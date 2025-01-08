Euro cups return: Five players to watch this weekend

Cameron Hanekom and Antoine Dupont are among the players to watch out for in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup this weekend.

Eben Etzebeth returns from injury for the Sharks while Antoine Dupont will play his first game in the southern hemisphere in eight years when Toulouse travel to Durban. Pictures: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and David Rogers/Getty Images

As the United Rugby Championship (URC) continues its break until 24 January, the best players and teams from South Africa and Europe will battle it out in the hotly-contested Champions Cup and Challenge Cup these next two weekends.

In the higher-tier Champions Cup, all eyes are on the Sharks as they host French side and pool 1 leaders Toulouse. Both teams are brimming with international talent and a thrilling encounter is expected, whichever way the result goes.

The Bulls play away to another French side, Castres Olympique, as both sides try to wrangle their way up from the middle of pool 3.

The Stormers will be desperate to get off the bottom of pool 4 when they host English side Sale Sharks, who are no pushovers.

ALSO READ: URC state of play: Bulls, Sharks in strong position, but Stormers, Lions have work to do

In the Challenge Cup, the Lions have an important game against pool 2 leaders Montpellier while the Cheetahs will want to get one over Zebre rather than losing and dropping to the bottom of pool 1.

But in any team, there are always standout players who can turn the game on its head. Here are a few…

Antoine Dupont – Toulouse

French captain Antoine Dupont is reportedly set to play in the southern hemisphere for the first time in eight years when Toulouse travel to Durban.

The 2024 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year is lightning-quick on the ball and creates many openings to put his side ahead with his clever plays.

The 28-year-old scrumhalf stops the hearts of opposition fans whenever he gets ball in hand and he is one player who could take the game away from any side, even one like the Sharks.

The local side know they will have to shut him down quickly whenever the ball heads his way. This task will especially fall to Sharks rising star Jaden Hendrikse as Dupont’s opposing scrumhalf while Grant Williams is still injured.

Eben Etzebeth – Sharks

The big lock’s return has been long coming for the Sharks but a return from injury must always be managed well to ensure the player does not have to leave the field again. So we may not see him play a full match.

The most-capped Springbok player was nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year for the second time in a row last season and was in fine form before his back injury sustained in November.

Hence Etzebeth’s return is highly anticipated and fans will expect him to make a statement in the line-outs and tackling especially, however much game time he gets.

Cameron Hanekom – Bulls

The 22-year-old loose forward is only getting better and better. He is also in great form, playing well in every game he takes to the field this season.

Hanekom had an especially impressive match in the Bulls’ Champions Cup defeat against Northampton Saints in December where he worked hard to give the home side plenty of breaks plus two tries. He earned man of the match that day, a rarity in a losing team.

The Young Player of the Year nominee has been tipped to have a bright future at the Springboks and the Bulls are benefiting all the while.

George Ford – Sale Sharks

The England flyhalf will have the Stormers in his sights when they play in Cape Town.

A dependable kicker and playmaker, the 31-year-old has hurt the opposition on scoreboards since he made his professional debut for Leicester Tigers at the age of 16.

He has featured for England for 10 years already and had a decent showing at last year’s World Cup where he scored 41 points.

He hasn’t had much game time this season due to an injury to his right quad in September. But fans know he has potential to put teams away when he is in form and fighting fit.

Warrick Gelant – Stormers

The mercurial fullback has not had many chances for the Springboks but he has been in great form for the Stormers this season.

He has kept the opposition guessing with his clever plays, and much like teamate Manie Libbok, Gelant is able to create something from nothing that often leads to points.

He made his 50th cap for the Stormers in their important 24–20 win over the Sharks in the URC at the end of the year.

Fixtures

Champions Cup

Saturday: Stormers v Sale Sharks 3pm, Sharks v Toulouse 5.15pm, Castres v Bulls 10pm

Challenge Cup

Saturday: Montpellier v Lions 7.30pm

Sunday: Cheetahs v Zebre 3pm.

ALSO READ: Rugby’s Champions Cup returns: Everything you need to know