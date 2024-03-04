General tickets for Boks v Ireland Test at Loftus sold out

It will be the first Test the Boks play on home soil since winning the World Cup in France late last year.

Hot on the heels of fans packing out Loftus Versfeld for last weekend’s URC match between the Bulls and Stormers, general tickets for the Test match between the Springboks and Ireland in July have also been sold out.

More than 50,000 fans bought tickets to see the Bulls end a seven-match losing streak against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday and they will hope to see the Boks also get the better of Ireland at the same venue later this year.

While the Boks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, they lost to Ireland in the group stages and will be out for revenge in July.

The match on July 6 is the first one on home soil for the Boks since their triumph in France.

General ticket sales to the public opened on Monday morning at 9am and were sold out by the close of business. Hospitality tickets remain available but are limited.

Hospitality tickets

Fans can go to bulls.ticketpro.co.za, or email hospitality@bluebull.co.za or call 082 805 3150 to book hospitality tickets.

Blue Bulls Company CEO, Edgar Rathbone said late Monday: “It’s the third sold out Test match at Loftus Versfeld in the past three years, which is an amazing sign for rugby in South Africa, and especially Pretoria where rugby fever is at an all-time high.

“With the rivalry between these two amazing Test sides growing in stature, fans are in for an absolute treat. I do not doubt that this test selling out in such a short time will have a positive impact on the sales for the remaining test matches to be played in South Africa later this year.”

Boks home Tests

Saturday, 6 July: SA v Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA v Ireland (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA v Portugal (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday, 31 August: SA v New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)