Local unions not happy over R85m Bok Test fees

The Springboks will face Ireland, Portugal, New Zealand and Argentina in Test matches this year. Picture: Springboks/X

The six local unions that will be hosting Springbok Tests this year are unhappy with the fees that SA Rugby has charged for the matches.

The Springboks will face Ireland in a two-Test series in Pretoria and Durban, before playing their historic first-ever Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein in July.

In the Rugby Championship, the Springboks will take on the All Blacks in back-to-back Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town and then face Argentina at the end of September in Nelspruit.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, SA Rugby is looking to recover R85 million from the unions for the privilege of hosting the Test matches.

The two All Blacks Tests will cost the Lions and Western Province in the region of R20 million, while the Bulls and Sharks will each have to cough up R15 million for the Incoming Series matches against Ireland.

The Pumas reportedly paid R10 million for the Argentina Test and the Cheetahs guaranteed R5 million for the match against Portugal.

However, the guarantee fees have left the local union chiefs so irate, that they are reportedly seeking legal opinion.

“What I cannot understand is that the main council of Saru decided on a budget model in 2020 for a term of four years,” a union boss told Rapport.

“As far as I know, you need 75% votes to change it. According to the 2020 budget model, there are no guarantee amounts payable for tests in 2024.”

SA Rugby is arguing that guarantee fees are part of its Test match budget model.

