Former Bok skipper warns about ‘player burnout’ in current global season

But ... the good news is coaches are now building bigger squads and managing game and training time better than in the past.

The Stormers rugby team, like all the major clubs and unions, have bigger playing squads than before. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers has issued a warning to rugby’s leaders that they guard against players becoming burnt out due to the number of competitions being played all-year round.

But, the former Stormers leader says the situation has also forced coaches and unions and clubs to contract more players for bigger squads and manage player game-time better.

Unlike in De Villiers’ time as Stormers captain when there were specific time slots for all competitions, South African players nowadays switch between the United Rugby Championship, which runs between October and June, and the two cup competitions (Champions Cup and Challenge Cup), while for the Europe-based players there is also the Six Nations to deal with.

Those who play for the Springboks also have Tests from June through to November, while the Currie Cup is also part of the rugby landscape.

‘Burning out main asset’

“Our coaches have a vastly different role to play,” De Villiers told the URC recently. “They need to manage squads and map out far further than previously in terms of the balance of getting results and resting key players. They’re now working on a 12-month spread sheet rather than competition by competition.

“I also believe it will lead to our players becoming far more aware of their own careers and managing themselves to the best of their abilities.”

But, there is one major issue though with players involved throughout the year, in multiple competitions — burnout.

“With a global season like this you run the risk as a sporting code of burning out your main asset, which is the players.

“But we’re seeing deeper squads being developed and coaches approaching player management with a heightened focus, because it’s in all of our interests to have our best players competing regularly.

“I do believe that within five years or so we’ll have a smoother rugby season as a result.”

Rugby education

With so many competitions running concurrently De Villiers, who is now a rugby analyst, says fans also have to make adjustments to their viewing.

“I think South Africans are still getting used to the new season of rugby. When I used to play, Super Rugby started in early February, then June-July was incoming tours, then it was Tri-Nations/Currie Cup and then it was the end of year tour. Now, from a player and supporter point of view, it’s vastly different.

“The breaks that come in the season for other competitions is something we in the southern hemisphere are still adjusting to. We’re used to participating in one competition, finishing that up and then moving on to the next one.

“So there is an entirely new level of rugby education required for the supporters in particular.”

The URC is currently on a two-week break as the Six Nations wraps up in Europe.