‘I will give my best’: Engelbrecht to win 50th cap for Stormers against Toulon

Stormers loose forward Willie Engelbrecht said it was always his dream to play for a big union such as the Stormers, and he looks forward to the milestone in front of a home crowd.

Not shying from the “hurt” the team are feeling after their disappointing loss against the Sharks on the weekend, Stormers loose forward Willie Engelbrecht drew comparisons between South African and French rugby and voiced his excitement at playing his 50th match for the Cape-based team against a strong Toulon side this weekend.

The European Rugby Champions Cup match is at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 5.15pm this Saturday. After that, they will play Harlequins in England, in another Champions Cup group match, on 14 December.

These fixtures come amid a break in the United Rugby Championship (URC), where the Stormers will look to turn chances into points after coming tantalisingly close against the Sharks this past weekend.

The Sharks looked set for a comfortable win, with a 13-point lead in the final minutes, before the Stormers gave them a scare with two late scores. The final score was 21–15 to the Sharks after a Manie Libbok try at the death was overturned by the TMO.

Stromers to learn from ‘the hurt’ of Sharks game

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani and Engelbrecht on Monday expressed their desire to turn things around this weekend.

“We were a little slower in the first half and we weren’t happy with the amount of turnovers and penalties going into half-time,” Hlungwani said.

“It seemed to get better and it is something we will work on going forward.”

He said Toulon, who sit fourth on the Top 14 table after 11 games, will prove difficult opponents for the Stormers.

“They are a tough side but we will fight fire with fire. We have done our homework and will make sure we get our plans right come Saturday.”

Engelbrecht said winning against a team like Toulon would give the Stormers some “oomph” and will demonstrate the team are finding form again.

He said though he watched the Sharks game from the sidelines, “it will always hurt if you lose”. However, much can be learned from a defeat.

He said games against La Rochelle in December last and April this year had taught them things they would take into their match against Toulon.

Engelbrecht added that French rugby is like South African rugby as both are physical, though they possibly focus on their forwards more.

Engelbrecht’s 50th cap for the Stormers

Turning to the fact he will likely make his 50th appearance for the Stormers, Engelbrecht said he had “always dreamed” of playing for a big union like them.

“From the beginning that is what I wanted, it was exciting playing for a big union,” he said. “If I play this weekend I will give my best.”

He said Toulon are a historical club with big names. “It is always best to measure yourself against the best in the world, so I’m very excited about it.”

He said playing at home would be special, as well.