Good news for Bulls … David Kriel cleared to play after getting red card

The Bulls have won three out of three so far this URC season and next face Scarlets in Llanelli.

The Bulls have received some good news ahead of their next United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets this weekend – centre David Kriel has been given the all-clear to play after being shown a red card in the team’s win against Ospreys last weekend.

Centre Kriel has sent straight from the field after the referee and TMO panel found he had performed a dangerous act in trying to fend off a tackler in the Bulls’ 29-19 win. It was the team’s third straight win of the campaign, after earlier victories against Edinburgh and Ulster.

The sending-off of Kriel early in the second half knocked the Bulls who later also lost two men to yellow cards, which resulted in the team finishing the match with just 12 men on the field.

But the good news is following a review of the red card offence by URC officials, Kriel has been cleared to play this weekend.

Card rescinded

In a statement the URC said Kriel received the red card according to Law 9.11 which states “Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over, a tackler.”

The URC continued: “The panel though overseeing the disciplinary process found that while an act of foul play had occurred and the player (Kriel) made contact with the neck area of the tackler, a combination of factors (including the player’s attempt at a hand-off to protect himself, the speed and height of the tackling player, and the low force of the contact in question) was such that the player had established, on balance of probability, that a red card should not have been issued. The card was thus rescinded.”

Coach Jake White and the Bulls will be relieved and pleased that Kriel can now continue his growing midfield partnership with Canan Moodie when they take on Scarlets in Llanelli this weekend.

“We have Scarlets (in Llanelli) next and they have just come off a win against Cardiff and a draw against Benetton who convincingly beat the Sharks, so we are under no illusions that the next game will be just as tough as this first game (on tour),” said White.

The Bulls face Benetton in their third and final tour match in Italy next weekend.