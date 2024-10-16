‘We’re only three games in, we need to be patient,’ says Stormers’ Zas

Winger Leolin Zas says the Capetonians are calm about the start they have made to the new URC season.

Having made a rather rocky start to their 2024/25 United Rugby Championship the Stormers will look to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible when they return to familiar surroundings in Cape Town this weekend, with experienced winger Leolin Zas saying there’s no panic in the camp.

The Stormers have managed just one win in three matches so far, all played abroad in difficult conditions in Europe, but are back at home at the Cape Town Stadium for their next two games, against former champions Munster and current title holders Glasgow Warriors.

Coming off a disappointing 38-7 loss to Edinburgh in Scotland last Saturday, Zas told the Stormers website: “We’ve been here before. Over the last two seasons we have bounced back, after losing four games in a row last season and only getting one win on tour in the first season.

“This is only the third game of the season. We just need to be patient. It will come.”

‘We’re not living in the past’

Saturday’s clash with Munster, a repeat of the 2022/23 final played at the Cape Town Stadium which the Stormers lost, presents a formidable challenge for the home team as they’re still seeking their first win against the team from Ireland.

“The guys are very calm. We aren’t living in the past,” said Zas. “What has happened has happened. We are just focusing on Saturday. It was a tough loss against Edinburgh (last weekend), but we are up for this game.”

After spending the last three weeks on the road, playing away matches against Ospreys, Zebre and Edinburgh, the experienced Zas said it was nice to be back home.

“It’s been good to see the family and just get a hug. It’s also good to sleep in your own bed for once,” he said.

Bok stars

The Stormers could be boosted by the availability this week of a few Rugby Championship-winning Springbok players, among them Frans Malherbe and Manie Libbok, who could join the likes of fellow Boks Ben-Jason Dixon and Damian Willemse in the side.

Lock Salmaan Moerat, however, will be out of action for the next six weeks after undergoing surgery on an unspecified injury in the last few days.