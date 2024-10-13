‘Great team work,’ says Bulls’ Willie le Roux after important win against Ospreys

The Springbok fullback was at his magical best during the match, leading the Bulls attack and earning himself the man-of-the-match award.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortje watches as eighthman Elrigh Louw runs in for a try in their URC match against Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday night. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Gallo Images

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux put in a superb shift for the Bulls as his man-of-the-match display helped his side pick up a 29-19 bonus point win over Ospreys in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Swansea on Saturday.

Le Roux was at his magical best, leading the Bulls attack during a brilliant first 22 minutes that saw the visitors run in four tries, that saw them surge into a 26-0 lead.

He put outside centre Canan Moodie into a gap that led to a try to wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, while he put in a brilliant cross kick for Arendse to chase down for his second try, in just two of his most impressive moments during that period.

But a disastrous second half saw the Bulls lose three players to cards, inside centre David Kriel to a red card in the 49th minute, and eighthman Elrigh Louw and replacement prop Alulutho Tshakweni to yellow cards in the 52nd and 72nd minutes respectively.

Despite having numerical advantage for the final 31 minutes of the match, and including having a two-man advantage for around 15 minutes over two periods, Ospreys were only able to dot down for two tries during that time, which saw them fall short in the end.

‘Game of two halves’

“Yoh, what can I say. It was a game of two halves,” said a very relieved looking Le Roux after the match.

“We started so well, we played really nice territory and in the right areas (of the field). We waited for them to make mistakes and then we capitalised on that.

“Then (in the) second half, red card, yellow card. But we all stuck together. We had a plan and I am just glad that we grinded it (the result) out.”

Le Roux was asked if the Bulls felt they had an easy start to the match, after they clinched the try scoring bonus point in just 22 minutes.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy. It was hard work and good planning from the boys, coaches and everyone. We showed great team work. The forwards were unbelievable with their scrumming, lineouts and mauling. We couldn’t do anything without them,” explained Le Roux.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortje echoed Le Roux’s thoughts as well, saying: “It’s like Willie said, it was a game of two halves. But I am really glad that we managed to get five points out of this game. That was the main goal.”