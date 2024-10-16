OPINION: Lions’ positive mindset has put them on road to success

All the players and coaches have spoken about a top four finish, something the team have not got close to achieving in the past.

A mindset shift, as well as a strong run in the Currie Cup, seem to have given the Lions a big lift in the United Rugby Championship (URC) as they are unbeaten after three rounds of action.

Many observers may have scoffed at Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen’s bold assertion before the season started that his side were targeting a top four finish in the competition, especially since they have never finished in the top eight before.

However, those doubters may be a bit quieter now since the Lions have picked up 14 out of 15 points in their first three games, thanks to home bonus point wins against Ulster and Edinburgh, and a win over Dragons on their first game of tour.

Confidence in the players

The season still has a long way to go and it is silly to think that this start will lead to a top four finish, especially with some huge games to come, but the manner in which the Lions have gone about their business so far, and the confidence they are showing, certainly bodes well for their season.

Their two wins over Ulster and Edinburgh were important in that they will likely be challenging those sides for a place in the URC top eight come the end of the season, and while they didn’t get the bonus point against the Dragons last weekend it was an important first-up win on the road.

The Lions have another tricky match this coming weekend against a team they will be expected to beat, Zebre, in Parma, who they have never lost to in the competition, but the Italians showed how dangerous they are at home when they shocked Munster a few weeks ago.

What should not be overlooked is the Lions’ performance in the Currie Cup, where their whole squad contributed in them reaching the final and several players standing up to be counted, and then taking that form into the URC.

Overall, it has been an encouraging start to the season for the Lions and if they can extend their unbeaten run with a good win over Zebre on Saturday, they will have set themselves up superbly for the rest of the campaign.