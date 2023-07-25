Grant Williams finally entrusted with Boks’ No 9 jersey

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Scrumhalf Grant Williams will get his first start in Test rugby on Saturday when the Springboks go up against Argentina in a Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park.

Williams’ journey to this point has been something of a grind; with injuries early in his career stalling his development and growth.

After finishing school at Paarl Gymnasium in the Western Cape, Williams played club rugby for College Rovers in Durban before making his Super Rugby debut for the Sharks.

The 27-year-old though has had to deal with a number of injuries that delayed his progress at the Durban franchise. However, over the last couple of years he’s come into his own and now is a fully-fledged Springbok.

‘Extremely grateful’

“Perseverance is probably the biggest thing that’s instilled in me, and it got me to this point. I’m extremely grateful,” he said on Tuesday.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t play so early (in my career) because I wasn’t ready. Now I can finally say I can play international rugby,” Williams told the media.

After impressing from the bench in the two matches against Australia and New Zealand in the Rugby Championship, Williams has got the nod to start against Los Pumas on Saturday. He will form a halfback pairing with Manie Libbok.

The three-cap Bok is looking forward to the opportunity and wants to make an impact from the start, knowing it will be very different to when he comes off the bench.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,” he said.

“I had to wait for my turn, and finally, I can go out there on Saturday and play my role and help the team. That’s the most important thing.

“The biggest thing for me will be to nail my role on Saturday and make sure the team goes forward,” Williams said.

Pecking order

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber applauded Williams for sticking it out when he was behind in the national team scrumhalf pecking order, saying his attitude and hard work earned him the start.

“We are fortunate to have five quality scrumhalves (in the Bok set-up),” Nienaber said.

“With Grant, it’s not only the two games that he came off the bench (where he impressed), but it’s also last year when he didn’t get an opportunity, when he was number four or five in the pecking order, how he trained and performed for his franchise.

“It’s not only how Grant did in the last two Test matches … it’s what he did since he’s been in the mix with us. He’s always been a guy that’s given it his all and probably deserves an opportunity. He’s put up his hand,” said Nienaber.