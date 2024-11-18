Hanekom in line for debut, with Boks set to shake things up for Wales

A number of up-and-coming players who're on the periphery of the main squad are set to feature in the Boks' last match of 2024.

Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom could be in line for his Springbok debut in their final end-of-year-tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls loose forward Cameron Hanekom looks to be in line to make his Springbok debut, while an exciting mix of up and coming and experienced players is set to be named in the match 23 for the world champions’ final end-of-year-tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Bok assistant coach Deon Davids didn’t confirm anything at the team’s press conference on Monday afternoon, but seemed to suggest that a number of fringe players would get a run, including Hanekom and his Bulls teammate Johan Grobbelaar.

Davids was also asked if the Boks would be releasing some of their main players to return to their franchises, due to the size of the squad in the UK and if they aren’t involved in this weekend’s match, but he said no decision had been taken on that.

Future goals

“That will be a decision that the head coach will make during this week. At this stage everyone will train this week in all positions, and everyone is available for selection,” said Davids.

“It has always been part of the big plan to ensure that we win this Test match, but also to get the balance right in terms of reaching our goals for the future with the players that we have here.

“So that will obviously be taken into consideration in terms of selection and our planning for this week. We want to select our best team every time.

“But whenever we make changes, especially when we bring in younger talent and less experienced players, we want to make sure they are surrounded by good experience and good leadership. I think that will be the thinking (in terms of selection).”

Good players

Speaking about Hanekom and Grobbelaar getting a run, Davids said that both are good players who have been earmarked for the future and should they get a chance to play they expect them to perform well.

“They are quality players. Grobbies (Grobbelaar) has been with us for a longer time than Cameron. Grobbies has already played Test rugby and has had good performances,” said Davids.

“Unfortunately he is playing behind guys with a lot of experience in Malcolm (Marx) and Bongi (Mbonambi). But I think if he gets the chance he will use his opportunity.

“This is the first time I am working with Cameron. He is a genuine athlete, he is a good learner and he has the potential to cover any position in the loose forwards.

“At this level it is good to have versatility and he is a player that has showcased that ability and we are looking forward to whenever he gets a chance to play.”

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will name his matchday 23 for the Wales Test on Tuesday afternoon.