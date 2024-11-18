‘Pressure brings the best out of Boks,’ says RG Snyman ahead of Wales Test

RG Snyman and his fellow Springbok teammates during their match against England at Twickenham over the past weekend. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Springbok lock RG Snyman believes that pressure brings the best out of the team, and that there will be a little bit more of that when they take on Wales in their final end-of-year tour match in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The Boks have been in terrific form this year, winning 10 out of 12 games, while both losses were by one-point margins, and they are targeting a clean sweep of their tour to the UK with victory over the Welsh.

Despite the dismal form that the hosts find themselves in, having lost 11 straight games stretching back to last year’s World Cup, Snyman still believes Warren Gatland’s side will be a tricky challenge on their home turf.

“Trying to make it three out of three (on tour) definitely puts some pressure on us, but pressure brings the best out of this team,” explained Snyman.

“We have a week to prepare for the game against Wales, and we know we can give it our all because it’s our last match of the international season, so we are very excited about the challenge.

“It definitely won’t be easy because the Welsh are always a tough team to play against and especially at home, so we have to prepare well and get stuck in.”

Over the season so far the Boks have used an incredible 50 players, with Wilco Louw bringing up the half century when he featured in their win over England at Twickenham over the past weekend.

Fringe players

It is likely that number will increase to 52, as coach Rassie Erasmus will probably give the only four players yet to play on the UK tour, Jordan Hendrikse, Cameron Hanekom, Jean Kleyn and Johan Grobbelaar a run against Wales, with Hanekom and Kleyn yet to feature this year.

The Boks made 12 changes to the team that beat Scotland, for the game against England, and a similar number of changes shouldn’t be a surprise for the Welsh game, and Snyman admits that the players have all bought into it.

“The mindset among the players at the moment is that you have to understand your job, step into the role, and do the job whenever you are granted the opportunity,” said Snyman.

Cheslin Kolbe, who was named man-of-the-match for his action-packed two-try showing against England, will likely not be in the match-23 to face Wales, but still cautioned the squad against being complacent against a desperate and wounded side.

“Wales have never been an easy game. It has always been tough against them, ever since my debut in 2018 (losing to Wales in Washington),” said Kolbe.

“We know what they can bring. They have a similar game plan to ours and we know it will be a physical battle. Wales are being written off, but we are definitely not doing that.

“We are giving them respect, we will make sure that we prepare ourselves as well as we can and make sure that we implement what the coaches want and what we bring to the table as players, so that we are confident going into the game.”