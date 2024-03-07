Harris leads Stormers, Simelane at 13 for friendly match against Northampton

There is currently a break in the URC which has allowed the Cape-based team to take a trip up north for the friendly match.

An experienced, but largely fringe-player Stormers side will face Northampton Saints in a friendly match at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday during this break in the United Rugby Championship because of the Six Nations.

The only Springbok player in the starting team is fullback Warrick Gelant. Prop Brock Harris will captain the side.

It is a first meeting between the Stormers and Saints who currently lead the way in the English Premiership. The match on Saturday kicks off at 4.30pm.

With it being a friendly Stormers coach John Dobson has loaded his bench with 11 players including Hacjivah Dayimani and recent Springbok alignment camp call-up Suleiman Hartzenberg.

There is also an opportunity for former Lions and Bulls centre Wandisile Simelane to show what he can do since joining the Stormers as he’ll start at outside centre, his favourite position, with Dan du Plessis inside him.

‘Entertaining’

Dobson said the squad are looking forward to the experience of playing at one of the great English rugby venues against a top side.

“We have seen Northampton on top form this season in both the Premiership and Champions Cup, so this will be a great test for all 26 players involved on Saturday,” said Dobson.

“Franklin’s Gardens is a renowned rugby venue and we hope to play our part in what should be a highly entertaining friendly between two sides who both have a natural attacking instinct,” he said.

The Stormers will next be in action in the URC on March 23 when they host Edinburgh at home in Cape Town.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Chris Hollis, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Ben Loader, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Keke Morabe, Junior Pokomela, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Gary Porter, Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotze, Brok Harris (capt). Bench: Chad Solomon, Leon Lyons, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Scarra Ntubeni, Ben-Jason Dixon, Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Hacjivah Dayimani, Damian Markus, Suleiman Hartzenberg.