Bulls urged to not drop the ball with destiny in their hands

Bulls mentor Jake White says he is trying to keep his players grounded.

Kurt-Lee Arendse in action for the Bulls during their URC match against the Stormers last week. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has stressed that his team will have to continue winning in the United Rugby Championship to keep their destiny in their own hands.

White’s charges have been one of the most impressive teams in the URC this season and are one of the competition’s genuine title contenders. The Bulls are currently in second place on the URC points table with 40 points.

In their seven remaining games of the regular season, they will play two in Europe, four at Loftus Versfeld and one away at the Sharks.

‘Destiny in our hands’

Heading into this last stretch, White wants his team to remain ahead of the chasing pack as they aspire to secure a home playoff spot.

“We know we have our destiny in our own hands now. For two seasons the Stormers have been the team on top and we have had to catch them,” White said.

“The lesson we have learnt is that now we have our destiny in our hands. All we have got to do is keep playing well and keep making sure people have to catch us.”

Staying humble

Even though the Bulls are enjoying a good run of form, the veteran coach says he is keeping his players grounded as they have not won anything yet.

“We are not going to get ahead of ourselves, and the message is very clear; we have won nothing,” said White.

“Part of being a coach is getting young boys to understand that. That’s my job to make them understand, humility is something we are big on. We haven’t won anything, we’ve won nothing, still a long way to go.”

Bulls eyes on Leinster

Next week Tuesday, the Bulls will travel to Europe for a two-game tour where they will take on the Dragons and Leinster.

White is looking forward to their encounter against Leinster, who are in first place at the moment with 45 points, as they will test themselves against one of the competition favourites.

“We are second on the log, and we get Leinster in two weeks. But first, we face the Dragons. Hopefully, we’re still second by the time we get to Leinster and it’ll be one versus two,” said the former Springbok coach.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show whether or not we are up for it, especially in Ireland against Leinster.”