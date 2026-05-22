Lions, Boks suffer ‘big blow’: Morné van den Berg ruled out of action for months

Meanwhile, Ruan Venter will also be out of action for an extended period, but Francke Horn and Henco van Wyk should be fit for the URC play-offs.

Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg will be out of action for four to six months, missing the Lions’ remaining URC play-off matches as well as much of the international season.

It’s a blow for the Springboks who are already without the services of Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse ahead of the season opener against the Barbarians on 20 June.

Bulls No 9 Embrose Papier is expected to fill the void after receiving a long-awaited invitation to the second Bok alignment camp, while Van den Berg Lions’ teammate Haashim Pead may also receive a call-up.

‘Our momentum guys’

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said Friday that a handful of injuries sustained by senior players were not ideal, leading up to their first-ever United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Leinster in Dublin next Saturday.

“Both Krappies [Van den Berg, bicep] and Ruan [Venter, knee] were operated on Wednesday. The operations went well, but unfortunately, both of them will be out for quite a bit,” said Van Rooyen.

The Lions coach called Van den Berg’s injury “a big blow”.

Centre Bronson Mills is also out injured, while prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye is serving a ban.

Captain Francke Horn [hamstring] and centre Henco van Wyk [ankle] are also nursing niggles.

“Francke and Henco van Wyk did a slight running session yesterday [Thursday] to see where they are. I think they passed that session so they will gradually keep on improving.

“At this stage it looks like they might be ready for next weekend. We are hopeful for that. Richard [Kriel] is fine after his head knock.”

He said there were one or two more niggles in the Lions group but otherwise nothing serious.

“It’s the senior guys in the system. Krappies, even Venter doesn’t talk much, he leads by action. It’s a couple of our momentum guys,” said Van Rooyen.

“As much as it is not lekker, it is also an opportunity. As we saw against Munster, for someone like Batho [Hlekani] to step up and give us momentum. I think both Sebastian Lombard and RF Schoeman have played good rugby this season.”

Lions youngsters to step up

Van Rooyen praised Siba Mahashe too, adding that all their players under the age of 23 had stepped up this season.

Last year’s Junior Springbok star Pead is expected to fill the void at scrumhalf, along with Nico Steyn.

“It’s great to work with them. Good guys, hungry for hard work. Want to learn quickly. A lot of the times their ignorance to the occasion or the people they’re playing is actually benefiting them.

“If you ask them about Caelan Doris, and I say this with respect, they acknowledge his qualities but they see it as an opportunity. Sometimes you want to make it bigger than it is.”