Hlekani shines for Van Rooyen’s team in win against Lyon: ‘It’s lekker he’s a Lion’

The Lions edged the visitors from France 42-33 in a thrilling Challenge Cup match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Ivan van Rooyen has tipped his hat to his players following their Challenge Cup victory against French side Lyon after what he called a “challenging week”.

The Lions, needing to win the game at Ellis Park on Saturday to stay alive in the competition, after they had lost their first two games, beat Lyon 42-33 in an 11-try thriller.

With only minutes remaining on the clock the Lions led narrowly 35-33, but sealed the game with a sixth team try, by replacement hooker Morné Brandon.

“It was a challenging week. We lost Ruan Venter to a four-week ban, KellyMpeku has a wrist (injury) and Ase (Ntlabakanye) has a hamstring. Then we lost Siba (Qoma) in the warmup, and Siba Mahashe had to come on to the bench and he’s never played for us.

“Bathobile Hlekani had to start and he’s only been with us a few days. I’m proud, the guys worked hard, they’ve grown a lot … in the past we might have slipped up (in this situation), but under Francke (Horn) they now make plans on field …”

‘Lekker he’s a Lion’

Van Rooyen said he was happy with the performance of former SA U20 star Hlekani, who joined the Lions recently in a much talked about move from the Sharks and won the man of the match award. He also scored his team’s first try.

“Everyone knows how well he carries; the world has seen it. In the short time I’ve worked with him, I’ve noticed he’s quiet, humble, wants to work hard, and make a different. It’s lekker he’s a Lion.”

Lions skipper Francke Horn added he, too, was impressed by young Hlekani’s performance in the No 7 jersey.

“Batho getting man of match is richly deserved. I just had to keep him calm and keep him confident, as he might have been nervous not knowing all our detail,” said Horn.

“But he knows how to take the ball forward. The other Siba (Mahashe) also made a good impact. Lifting the tempo.”

Van Rooyen further stated he was satisfied with the performance, but pointed out a tough few weeks now lie ahead for the team.

“I’m proud of the effort. To come away with five points is good for us,” said the coach.

“One or two wins in a row can give one momentum but it is up to us to keep it.

“Now we take on Perpignan (away) and then it’s Ospreys away, and we haven’t done well there before. Then it’s back home and it’s the Bulls. It’s not easy.”