Lions edge Lyon in tight Challenge Cup game at Ellis Park

In all, there were 11 tries scored.

Replacement hooker Morné Brandon scored a 78th minute try to secure the Lions a narrow Challenge Cup victory against French visitors, Lyon, at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

The Lions won 42-33, with the converted try late on ensuring a nine-point difference.

But, until the final try, the Lions lived on a knife’s edge, leading 35-33.

It was a game full of thrilling running rugby, with the home team now back in the mix for the playoffs after losing their first two games in the competition.

The Lions dominated most areas and enjoyed more possession, but Lyon never stopped fighting and will leave Joburg with two deserved bonus points.

New loose forward recruit for the Lions, former SA U20 star Batho Hlekani, who joined recently from the Sharks, was named man of the match after being a late replacement for the injured Siba Qoma.

The home team scored six tries to Lyon’s five, with Hlekani, Richard Kriel, Quan Horn and Renzo du Plessis crossing in the first half. In the second half, Angelo Davids scored a stunner before Brandon crossed at the death.

Flyhalf Chris Smith converted all six Lions tries.

The Lions will next head to Perpignan in France for a round four match next weekend.