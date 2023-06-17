Hougaard ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital

By sarugbymag

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is in a battle for his life in a Pretoria hospital after not waking up six days ago.

According to a Netwerk24 report, a source close to the situation said that Hougaard has spent the past week unconscious in intensive care with severe inflammation of his lungs.

Hougaard was last conscious on the night of Friday, 9 June. He was reported to be feeling nauseous that morning.

ALSO READ: Cheetahs target fast start against Bulls in Currie Cup semi

The 40-year-old made more than 100 appearances for the Bulls in all competitions between 2002 and 2008 and is known as the “Liefling of Loftus” for playing a crucial role in a golden era for the Pretoria side.

Since retiring from rugby, Hougaard has tried his hand at a career in the NFL and took part in a celebrity boxing match with rock musician Francois van Coke. He has also reportedly been working on a documentary on his life.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.