Nortje, Van Staden return to Bulls team for clash against URC table-toppers

The visitors from Scotland are coached by former Bok assistant Franco Smith.

Ruan Nortje is back in the Bulls team for the match against Glasgow Warriors and will lead the side as well. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White has made some key changes in the forwards for the team’s crucial United Rugby Championship match against top-of-the-table Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Just hours after the Bulls announced experienced flanker Marco van Staden had extended his contract with the union for another three years, he was included in the starting team for Saturday’s match, having missed a few weeks of action due to injury.

Also, regular captain Ruan Nortje is back in the second row, after also recovering from an injury, while White has opted to go into this match with Akker van der Merwe at hooker, with Johan Grobbelaar playing off the bench.

Must-win for Bulls

It is a must-win game for the Bulls who still have hopes of finishing the regular season in the top four for a place at home in the quarter-finals.

Right now the Bulls are fourth with 51 points, but they are being pursued by the Stormers (45) in fifth place and several other teams in positions six to nine.

The Warriors, who are coached by Franco Smith, the former Cheetahs head coach and Springbok assistant, have had a good season and will be going all out to solidify their place at the top of the table.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elright Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Jaco van der Walt, Devon Williams