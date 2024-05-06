‘I will be back,’ says banned World Cup winner Elton Jantjies

'I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger,' says the former Bok No 10.

Elton Jantjies has vowed to make a successful return to rugby in the future as he continues to serve his ban for the use of a prohibited substance.

Jantjies was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, a fat-burning and asthma medication which also enhances stamina.

The ban was confirmed by Saids in January after Jantjies did not exercise his right to appeal and have his case heard by an independent doping panel.

Now 33, Jantjies’ last game of professional rugby was for French second-division side Agen in May 2023, during an 11-game stint with the PROD2 side.

Jantjies, who was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad, last played for the Springboks as a substitute in the loss to the Wallabies in Adelaide in August 2022.

‘Next cycle’

In a video post on his Instagram page over the weekend, Jantjies revealed that he still has the drive to return to the top level of rugby.

“A lot of people have a lot of questions in terms of my rugby career, but just know that I will be back sooner than you think,” said Jantjies.

“Through all the research, through all the facts, and all the evidence, a lot of organisations have been involved in terms of me being tested for something that I have never used.

“I will elaborate more in terms of me missing my second World Cup, but I am not negative about it because I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger.

“I’m focussing on the next cycle, but I’ve got a few things that I need to sort out, but I am very positive.

“I truly believe that these last few months are a blessing in disguise. Yes, I want to play rugby and I want to do what I love, but it has created other opportunities for me.

“It has created a lot of answers for me in my personal life and my rugby career.

“There were a lot of people that I actually looked up to, but they disappointed me badly. People that I believed in.

“It’s a big eye opener, so when I get back to the rugby field there is going to be a different version of Elton,” he added.

“I just want to thank all my family members who are supporting me. There are a lot of fans who support me and just believe that I will be back on the park sooner than you think.

“I’ve got all the right answers, I’ve got all the facts and I’ve got all the evidence against a lot of organisations that’s not doing it the right way.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.