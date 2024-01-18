Elton Jantjies to serve four-year ban for using banned substance

The 2019 World Cup winner failed a doping test in June 2023.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will serve a four-year ban from rugby after failing a drug test last year.

This was confirmed by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport on Thursday.

The 2019 World Cup winner with the Springboks was found to have Clenbuterol in his system during a random urine test in June last year.

The drug is used in most instances as an asthma medicine but it is also controversial due to its use in bodybuilding and weight-loss programs, according to Medical News Today.

‘Shock and sadness’

“It is with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” read Jantjies’ statement last August.

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.”

According to SAIDS, “a written decision was issued in terms of Article 8.3 of the SAIDS Anti-Doping Rules 2021 because the athlete (Jantjies) did not exercise his/her right to have their case heard before an

Independent Doping Hearing Panel (IDHP).”

The 33-year-old Jantjies made his name playing for the Lions in Johannesburg and he’d also later feature for Shining Arcs in Japan as well as French side Agen. He made 46 Test appearances for the Springboks between 2012 and 2022.