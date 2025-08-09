Currie Cup result: Impressive Pumas burst Bulls’ bubble

The Pumas will host the Lions next Saturday, with the Bulls battling Boland in Wellington on Sunday.

The Pumas scored six tries at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to end the Vodacom Bulls’ winning start to the Currie Cup.

The hosts were heavy favourites after big wins against Western Province and the Sharks, while the Pumas had lost to the Cheetahs last weekend.

But it soon became apparent that Jimmy Stonehouse’s men had come to play, growing in confidence as the game progressed to triumph 41-7 and move to the top of the log.

After a tight, scoreless opening quarter, Pumas flyhalf Danrich Visagie broke the deadlock with a penalty.

Bulls wing Riyaad Bam – a late replacement for Aphiwe Dyantyi – marked his debut with a try after excellent work from Katlego Letebele, but the visitors regained the lead just before half time when hooker Eduan Swart burst away from the back of a lineout maul.

Captain Willie Engelbrecht charged over early in the second half, and when scrumhalf Ross Braude regathered his chip kick to put lock Tiaan de Klerk away, the Pumas led 22-7.

Braude scored from a quick tap to secure the bonus point, before replacements Hanno Theunissen and Andre Fouche crossed late in the game to cap off an impressive Pumas performance.

BULLS – Try: Riyaad Bam. Conversion: Boeta Chamberlain.

PUMAS – Tries: Eduan Swart, Willie Engelbrecht, Tiaan de Klerk, Ross Braude, Hanno Theunissen, Andre Fouche. Conversions: Danrich Visagie (4). Penalty: Visagie.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.





