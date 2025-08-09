Currie Cup result: Cheetahs peep Sharks XV in cagey affair

The Sharks’ search for their first win will take them to the Suzuki Stadium to take on Griquas next week, while the Cheetahs host Western Province in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Free State Cheetahs outlasted a brave and willing Sharks XV to register their second win of the 2025 Currie Cup campaign.

Residents of the Clermont township, west of Durban, were treated to some exhibition-style rugby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium as both teams showed a willingness to run the ball. But ultimately a string of handling errors and penalties made it a low-scoring affair, with the men from Bloemfontein prevailing 7-5 to register a crucial away win and keep their charge to the playoffs alive.

Winless Sharks

The Sharks remain winless in the competition and stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

A yellow card after 14 minutes for Sharks lock Corne Rahl, led to an immediate try for the Cheetahs courtesy of No 8 Neels Volschenk. Wing Ntokozo Makhaza was successful with the conversion.

The frantic rugby continued in the second half, with end-to-end running from both teams without much success. But the Sharks XV finally got on the scoreboard after some sustained pressure on the Cheetahs line, with loosehead prop Phato Ganyane crashing over. Unfortunately for JP Pietersen’s team, the conversion was missed by replacement fullback Jean Smith.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Sharks as they now brace for a tough visit to the Suzuki Stadium to take on Griquas, while the Cheetahs host Western Province in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.