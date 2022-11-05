Ireland v South Africa in Dublin — LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The world champions, the Springboks, take on Ireland in the first of four Tests on their November tour of Europe.

It is the first meeting between the teams since Ireland beat the Boks 38-3 in Dublin five years ago.

Ireland are now the No 1 side in the world, while thee Boks are third. France, who Jacques Nienaber’s team face next week, are second.

Updates will appear below. Please press the refresh button for the latest posts.

Nienaber has picked a strong side for the match at the Aviva Stadium, with the only surprise the selection of Cheslin Kolbe at fullback. Turning out on the wings will be Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Damian Willemse continues at flyhalf in the absence of the injured Handre Pollard, while Jesse Kriel is in the No 13 jersey again, in the absence of Lukhanyo Am.

For Ireland, scrumhalf Conor Murray will earn his 100th Test cap for his country.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Mack Hansen, Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray, Caelan Doris; Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Bench: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Stuart McCloskey

Springboks: Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux