Jaco Peyper on the Springboks, law changes, cards and the TMO

The former renowned referee said the taller Springboks needed to work on their tackle techniques before the Test season starts.

After attending the World Rugby Shape of the Game conference in London last week, former Test referee and current Springbok laws advisor Jaco Peyper briefed the media on South Africa’s compliance with the laws and areas for improvement ahead of a busy season building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Peyper was part of the South African delegation at the summit, where he said he doubted any fundamental law changes would be introduced before the global showpiece.

South Africa and France resisted moves to reform or replace the scrum, stressing the need to protect rugby’s core identity.

“The consensus was we have to keep the identity of rugby,” Peyper told media at Saru House in Cape Town.

While no major reforms are expected, he acknowledged that minor adjustments could be made if player-safety concerns arise.

Peyper: Boks could work on tackle height

Peyper said the Springboks had “adjusted alright” to recent changes but identified tackle height as an area for improvement.

“We have a bit of work to do to make sure our taller players do the level change, get the wraps right. Because those things happen so quickly.”

He explained that this required conditioning and technical work at franchise level and during Bok alignment camps before the Test season.

Peyper added that one had to be reasonable about the penalty count when the Springboks defend for extended periods.

“But we don’t want to give avoidable penalties away. We want to be… a team that doesn’t concede penalties that are avoidable, silly or undisciplined. Teams have to force us into penalties.”

Red cards and the TMO

Addressing the debate around permanent and 20-minute red cards, Peyper said World Rugby’s position was that full red cards should be reserved for “non-rugby actions or clearly reckless actions”.

“So if it’s a technicality of a player who clearly got stepped and there’s a belated wrap, those won’t go to full red cards.

“We always say a non-rugby action is a kick, a bit, a gouge – we don’t want those in rugby.”

He acknowledged controversy around TMOs, including Franco Mostert’s rescinded red card against Italy, but said the issue lay with decision-makers rather than the system itself.

“There’s a bit of work to be done there. Not just for World Rugby, also for SA Rugby, URC, Champions Cup, to make sure we keep people like Wayne Barnes or Nigel Owens in the game.

“Why are the best decision-makers not transcending into the TMO box?”

Peyper added that World Rugby was reviewing ways to raise officiating standards.