Jaden Hendrikse opens up about father’s passing: ‘It’s been tough, but he would be proud’

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse says his late father, Brian, would be proud of him for making the 33-man squad going to France for the Rugby World Cup.

Hendrikse and his younger brother, Lions flyhalf Jordan, lost their father last month. The late head of the Hendrikse family was a football goalkeeper in the 1980s in the Western Cape, and when he later moved to the Eastern Cape, he became an astute sports administrator.

The family bereavement happened as the Rugby Championship was about to start, and it meant that Hendrikse went on compassionate leave and could not get any minutes in the tournament. This cast doubt over his inclusion in Jacques Nienaber’s World Cup team, but he was on Tuesday confirmed as one of four scrumhalves in the squad heading to France.

‘He would have been proud’

Speaking to The Citizen, Hendrikse opened up about the passing of his father and how he would be proud of him making it to the World Cup.

“I know he was going to be super proud as a father, but I know he’s at a better place now with God. The only thing I can do now is play well, and be proud of myself for making the team,” said Hendrikse.

“It’s been tough for me with what happened to him. I wasn’t always home, I’ve been living in Durban for 10 years.

“I didn’t spend much time with my father, but he taught us key things that we needed in life. He would always take my brother, Jordan, and me to the cricket matches and he’d also spend hours kicking with us the day before a rugby match.

“He would have been proud, he was going to tell all his friends – my father liked to brag, but in a good way. It goes to show how much he loved all of us; me, Jordan and my two sisters,” said the scrumhalf.

‘Do what I love’

In the last year, Hendrikse gained prominence in the Bok team, rising to be the first-choice scrumhalf. Although he’s not played for the national team this season, he still retains the backing of the Boks’ brains trust. The 23-year-old is itching to get back on the field and enjoy his rugby.

“With what happened I had to control what I could control, so my mind was on my family and my father,” he said.

“When I came back, I was so excited to learn again, be around people and do what I love. My thing was to get back to quality training and be ready when my chance comes.

“I’m super excited. I feel like the nine-year-old Jaden, I just want to be on the field now. I want to go out there and enjoy myself and focus on what I need to do.”