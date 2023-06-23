Jean Kleyn’s availability for Boks ‘great news’ says Rassie Erasmus

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus expressed his delighted on Friday about the confirmation from World Rugby that lock Jean Kleyn is eligible for Springbok selection based on the rule of birth-right transfer.

“Jean’s clearance is great news for the team in this important season,” said Erasmus.

“His international experience increases our depth at lock while at the same time boosting the experience in the squad in a year in which every match is vital in our preparations for the World Cup.”

Kleyn, 29, previously played for Ireland in five Tests in 2019.

New regulation

World Rugby’s new regulation – which came into force at the start of 2022 – allows for players to be selected for their country of birth (or of their parents’ or grandparents’ birth) once a period of at least 36 months has elapsed since last selection for an adopted country.

The former Stormers and Western Province lock moved to Ireland in 2016 and qualified for selection for that country by residency in 2019. He was picked for his adopted country’s Rugby World Cup squad that year. He has not been selected subsequently.

The 2,03m second rower has made more than 130 appearances for Munster and was a part of their United Rugby Championship-winning team in Cape Town last month.

Training camp

The Springboks, who wrapped up their second week in camp in Pretoria on Friday ahead of the international season, will play three Tests in the abbreviated version of the Rugby Championship against Australia (8 July), New Zealand at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland (Saturday 15 July) and Argentina at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg (Saturday 29 July).

The team will then play three Rugby World Cup warm-up games – against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before travelling to Corsica for a one-week camp before heading to Toulon for their opening Rugby World Cup fixture against Scotland on Sunday 10 September.

The Bok squad will re-assemble in Pretoria on Sunday.