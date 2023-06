Call it what you want — the “draw from hell” or the “pool of death” — the Stormers have been dealt a horrible draw for next season’s Champions Cup competition. Heck, what a dose of bad luck, but that really is all it is. It is not like the Rugby World Cup draw that was done in 2020 when form and team rankings were so different to what they are now, or were at the end of last year, when the draw should, and could, have been done. World Rugby have admitted they will do things differently for the next...

Call it what you want — the “draw from hell” or the “pool of death” — the Stormers have been dealt a horrible draw for next season’s Champions Cup competition.

Heck, what a dose of bad luck, but that really is all it is.

It is not like the Rugby World Cup draw that was done in 2020 when form and team rankings were so different to what they are now, or were at the end of last year, when the draw should, and could, have been done.

World Rugby have admitted they will do things differently for the next World Cup, but that doesn’t help matters this year.

Lopsided draw

As things stand, the draw is so lopsided that the world’s top four teams — France, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa — are all on the same side of the draw, meaning only one of them can play in the final, and two will make it to the semi-finals.

But that’s a concern for later in the year … but what a shocker!

Fortunately (or unfortunately) no one can be blamed for the bad draw the Stormers got this week when the pools were selected for the next Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions.

When the draw was done on Wednesday, the 24 qualified teams were headed by the four “champions” of their respective leagues in tier 1 — La Rochelle (Champions Cup winners), Saracens (English Premiership winners), Munster (URC winners) and Toulouse (Top 14 winners).

The other 20 teams were in tier 2 and their names drawn from a hat, but each pool had to include two teams from each league.

Euro powerhouses

As it turned out, the Stormers ended up in Pool 4 with La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, Leinster and Sale Sharks. These teams are real powerhouses in their domestic competitions and in Europe and it will take a monumental effort for the Stormers to advance.

It could not be more difficult for John Dobson and his men.

But, every one of these Pool 4 teams, including mighty La Rochelle from France, will feel the same way as the Stormers do right now. So, good luck to every one of them, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

And, all I can say now is I’m looking forward to some super rugby next season.

But, having won the URC in the inaugural season and been in the final this last season, the Stormers surely deserved better. Maybe ranking or seeding the teams is something the organisers can consider in future.

The Bulls, in Pool 1, have it a little better with Saracens, Bordeaux Begles, Bristol Bears, Connacht and Lyon. Well, it seems better, but we’ll see next season.

The Sharks and Lions will play in the second tier Challenge Cup and it seems first up to not be too bad for them, but it’s almost certainly not going to be easy, as we’re now fully aware of what it takes to win one of these big inter-continental competitions.

It’s one thing playing in the URC, but quite another when you add the best from France and England.

Anyway, today the focus is on the Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein. Here’s hoping for a big crowd and an even better atmosphere, proper lekker gees, and may the best team win.