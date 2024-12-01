Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

1 minute read

1 Dec 2024

11:00 am

Masuku to make Bok debut in 2025?

Masuku alongside Ethan Hooker, Sanele Nohamba and Henco van Wyk are tipped for selection.

Siya Masuku

Siya Masuku could make his Bok debut in 2025. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Rassie Erasmus is reportedly set to experiment with uncapped talent such as flyhalf Siya Masuku during the Springboks’ 2025 home Tests against Italy and Georgia.

Erasmus will view the mid-year internationals as an opportunity to assess emerging players, according to Rapport. The 28-year-old Masuku, who impressed in last season’s Challenge Cup and attended Bok alignment camps this year, is one of several names under consideration.

Sharks outside back Ethan Hooker, Lions playmaker Sanele Nohamba, and centre Henco van Wyk, along with DHL Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden, are also tipped for selection.

At lock, Erasmus is reportedly monitoring the Vodacom Bulls’ Cobus Wiese, JF van Heerden, and Reinhardt Ludwig to address depth concerns following recurring injuries to Salmaan Moerat.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is published here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 30 November 2024
Weather Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in three provinces
Lotto Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 30 November 2024
Fashion And Beauty Glamour Meets the Racecourse: A star-studded affair at the Betway Summer Cup
Horses Atticus Finch mocks the Summer Cup favourites

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES