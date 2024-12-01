Masuku to make Bok debut in 2025?

Masuku alongside Ethan Hooker, Sanele Nohamba and Henco van Wyk are tipped for selection.

Siya Masuku could make his Bok debut in 2025. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Rassie Erasmus is reportedly set to experiment with uncapped talent such as flyhalf Siya Masuku during the Springboks’ 2025 home Tests against Italy and Georgia.

Erasmus will view the mid-year internationals as an opportunity to assess emerging players, according to Rapport. The 28-year-old Masuku, who impressed in last season’s Challenge Cup and attended Bok alignment camps this year, is one of several names under consideration.

Sharks outside back Ethan Hooker, Lions playmaker Sanele Nohamba, and centre Henco van Wyk, along with DHL Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden, are also tipped for selection.

At lock, Erasmus is reportedly monitoring the Vodacom Bulls’ Cobus Wiese, JF van Heerden, and Reinhardt Ludwig to address depth concerns following recurring injuries to Salmaan Moerat.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is published here with permission.