‘Job’s not done,’ says Van Rooyen as Lions gun for URC playoffs

The Lions are well in the hunt for a place in the URC top eight after winning the SA Shield for the first time.

The Lions were able to celebrate winning the United Rugby Championship (URC) South African Shield for the first time late last month, but are now fully focused on the next job at hand, making a first appearance in the competition playoffs.

Key to that will be getting a good win over Scottish side Edinburgh in their URC match at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon, where a bonus point result could put a bit of daylight between them, currently sitting seventh on the log, and the chasing pack.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said that their preparation since their win over the Stormers two and a half weeks ago has been on point, and that the players had enjoyed winning the Shield, but they now had to take advantage of that.

“We had a really good training week last week. I think we have been preparing quite well over the past two months. We obviously weren’t happy with the Bulls performance (heavy defeat) at Ellis Park (at the end of January), and had to respond,” explained Van Rooyen.

“So we did celebrate a little bit (winning the Shield). In our review of the previous years, the talk was we had to be better against the South African teams. So we are really proud of that (achievement).

“But the job definitely isn’t done and you can feel it in the group. I think what the Shield win has done is it has put us in a position where the top eight is more in our hands.

“Whereas over the last two or three seasons we needed other results to go our way. But now we are well placed and it is up to us.”

Edinburgh challenge

Edinburgh have struggled in the URC this season and sit 12th on the log on 23 points, seven points behind the Bulls in the eighth and final playoff spot.

They will know that another loss could see them fall out of the running with too much to do over the last five games, which will make them a very dangerous prospect for the Lions as they are in must-win territory.

“They are an exceptionally dangerous team. In their past two post match (press conferences) you have heard their coach and captain speaking about must wins,” said Van Rooyen.

“They were very physical (in their loss) against Ulster (over the past weekend). We know their counterattacking game is world class and if you allow them to attack, they will run you to pieces. Their set piece has been consistent.

“I think they have the most losing bonus points on the log currently, which shows you that they are always there or there about. So we know that we have to be at our best because they are going to be at their best.”